Eeriecast Signs With AdLarge

The ad sales partnership with The Horror Podcast Network means AdLarge will now oversee the management, sales, and fulfillment of the audio ad sales for the Eeriecast network.

With over 618,000 YouTube subscribers, Eeriecast’s Owner and Founder, known as Darkness Prevails, got his start on the platform by creating horror-themed lists. He eventually began narrating true horror stories from around the world, which organically evolved into the podcast network. Today, Eeriecast curates several podcasts for horror fanatics including popular titles like Unexplained Encounters, Freaky Folklore, and Tales from the Break Room. From encounters with the unexplained to the history and lore behind the most terrifying legends, Eeriecast’s podcasts cover each and every kind of horror you can imagine, and even ones you can’t. In addition to the podcast network, Darkness Prevails is currently in the process of developing two indie horror books that will be released in late 2023.

Eeriecast Owner and Founder, Darkness Prevails commented on the announcement, “We at Eeriecast are happy to partner with the experts at AdLarge. With their help, we hope to reach horror-loving audiences far and wide as well as new, fun, and terrifying experiences.”

“Darkness Prevails has created the ultimate audio playground for captivating stories of terror, mystery, and darkness,” said Cathy Csukas, Co-CEO, and Co-Founder of AdLarge. “This partnership expands our immersive storytelling content and provides our advertisers with passionately engaged audiences.”