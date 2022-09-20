Happy Anniversary Dave Ramsey

‘The Ramsey Show’ is celebrating its 30th year on the air. The show is hailing the celebration as 30 years of “life change”; crediting advice from Dave Ramsey that helps people pay off debt.

The three debt-free screams that happen on every episode of ‘The Ramsey Show’ best express the life change listeners create for themselves by following the Ramsey way. According to the show, on average, people who do debt-free screams have paid off $158,577 in debt. In 2021 alone, the cumulative amount of debt paid off by those who did a debt-free scream on the air was over $54 million.

“I always want listeners to come away with a sense of power over their situation,” said Ramsey. “Over three decades of taking calls, I’ve watched millions of people get out of debt, find jobs they love, have healthier marriages, become millionaires, and ultimately live better, more peaceful lives. That’s what the show is about — providing REAL hope.”

“The Ramsey Show” began with Ramsey sharing financial advice on a few local radio stations. Now, a variety of Ramsey Personalities co-host with Dave and give advice in every area of life on more than 600 radio stations.