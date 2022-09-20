Two Special Matt Pinfield Podcasts

Two special episodes of the ‘Sound, Sobriety & Success’ podcast, hosted by Rock journalist and former MTV host Matt Pinfield have been released. The programs are in recognition of Sobriety Awareness Month in September.

The first of the two new episodes features AJ McLean, actor, dancer, and Grammy-winning singer of the Backstreet Boys. McLean shares his journey from addiction to recovery, the highlights of performing, and how getting sober has improved his music and changed his perspective.

The second podcast features ‘This is Us’ star Chrissy Metz talking about her role as a mother addicted to opioids in the film ‘Stay Awake’. She also discusses her history of food issues, life lessons from her memoir, and starting her music career.