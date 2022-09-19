Live Podcast Show

Amy Brown will bring her “4 Things with Amy Brown” podcast to Wichita, Kansas on November 5. She is co-host of iHeartMedia’s CMA and ACM Award-winning Country radio program “The Bobby Bones Show”.

“4 Things with Amy Brown” is a weekly podcast featuring “4 Things” listeners can do to promote an overall healthy well-being and maintain an attitude of gratitude, while sprinkling joy and giving back in their daily lives.

The audience at Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center will be treated to a night of laughter, fun and self-exploration as Amy discusses four important questions in search of a more fulfilling, joyful life.