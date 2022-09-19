Cumulus Media Promotes Three in Syracuse

Cumulus has promoted three longtime programmers at its 4-station Syracuse market; Rick Roberts, Joe DeTomaso and Scott Dixon. Here are all the details.

Rick Roberts is now the Program Director and Digital Content Producer for heritage Top 40 station 93Q/WNTQ-FM. Roberts has been with WNTQ-FM for over 25 years and began his career with the station while still in high school. He has been Music Director and Afternoon Personality for 93Q since 2006 and Assistant Program Director since 2018. Roberts will continue to host afternoons on 93Q and can be heard weekdays from 3:00pm-7:00pm.

Joe DeTomaso, Program Director, Content Production Manager and Midday Host for Alternative Rock station 95X/WAQX-FM expands his role to include PD for Sports/Talk station The Score 1260/WSKO-AM. DeTomaso joined WAQX-FM in 2003 and was named Program Director for the station in 2011.

Scott Dixon, Assistant Program Director and Afternoon Host for Alt Rocker 95X/WAQX-FM, is promoted to Content Production Captain for the company’s all-new streaming station, The SGNL (The Signal), bringing the AAA format to Syracuse music fans at https://www.sgnlsyracuse.com/. Dixon, who has been with Cumulus Syracuse for 11 years and is a 2019 SAMMY Hall of Fame inductee, will continue in his role as APD and Afternoon Host for 95X.

Beth Coughlin, Vice President/Market Manager for Cumulus Syracuse, said: “These promotions and expanded roles recognize the valuable contributions that Joe DeTomaso, Rick Roberts and Scott Dixon continue to make in growing our vibrant station brands through outstanding local entertainment content. The deep programming bench strength at Cumulus Syracuse stations is unmatched in the market, and that translates into programming that listeners love and choose every day – on-air, online and wherever they are.”

Rick Roberts commented: “I’m very excited about the opportunity to lead the amazing 93Q team, with our #1 ranked morning show, Ted & Amy, and top-notch local staff.”

Joe DeTomaso noted: “I’m excited to add The Score 1260 to my programming duties here in Syracuse. We will continue to expand our audiences on both The Score 1260 and WAQX in the digital footprint thru outstanding relevant local content.”

Scott Dixon remarked: “It’s an honor to be given the opportunity to be a part of the changes, growth and evolution of Cumulus Syracuse. I look forward to bringing an updated approach to the AAA format on SGNL.”