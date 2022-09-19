Talent System Dates Announced

The RAB has announced two dates for its National Radio Talent System. The Confer Radio Talent Institute at Bloomsburg University of PA will be held May 22 – 28, 2023 and the Kellar Radio Talent Institute at Appalachian State University will be June 5 – 14, 2023.

After a three-year break due to the pandemic, RAB brought back the Kellar Radio Talent Institute in June 2022 with the plan to strategically roll out additional existing and new programs in the coming months and years.

“An integral part of the RAB’s mission is providing the industry with the tools and resources to help broadcasters attract new sales talent to the medium and enhance radio’s professionalism through training and support,” said RAB President and Chief Executive Officer, Erica Farber. “We were excited to get our feet wet this past year but are so looking forward to forging ahead with our broadcast underwriters, academic partners and industry sponsors in 2023 to continue to excite the next generation of broadcasters.”

Initially developed by NRTS Founder Dan Vallie, the unique hands-on and immersive program enables students to participate in sessions, that included such topics as on-air delivery, sports, news, promotions, production, podcasting, engineering, digital and sales, as well as complete the RAB Radio Marketing Professional certification course.

Since acquiring the talent system in 2020, RAB has assembled an NRTS Board Committee chaired by Seven Mountain Media’s Kristin Cantrell and an NRTS Alumni Advisory Council focused on helping the organization develop and plan for future institutes, recruiting new talent into broadcast radio, and fostering engagement between broadcasters and institute graduates.

A new NRTS website with registration information for the announced 2023 institutes

is now live HERE.