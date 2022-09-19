iHeart Wants to Help Podcast Creators

Applications are now being accepted for round two of iHeartMedia’s NextUp Initiative. The program is designed to empower creators of all backgrounds by teaching them how to develop and market a podcast and show them how to use podcasting software.

The NextUp program will span six months beginning January and will include a monthly stipend. Creators will exit the program with at least three finished episodes and a polished pitch for their podcast.

NextUp is led by iHeartPodcast executive producers, Anna Hossnieh and Joelle Smith, and iHeartPodcast production manager Yesenia Medellin.

The inaugural NextUp initiative produced a full slate of shows from all eight of its NextUp fellows, covering a range of important topics from the working class to Native American identity.

Submission period begins today and runs through September 30, 2022.