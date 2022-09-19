KMFA Promotes Virginia Alvarez

KMFA Classical 89.5 in Austin, Texas has moved Virginia Alvarez up to Director of Development. She has been Director of Individual Giving since 2016; and takes over for David Hammond.

“With a new strategic plan in place and a transformative new home at 41 Navasota, this is such an exciting moment for KMFA,” said Alvarez. “The station’s mission is exemplified daily by incredibly talented staff, dedicated members, and loyal listeners. Having worked on the Development team since 2016, I look forward to partnering with my exceptional colleagues to expand KMFA’s vision toward new horizons.”

“Virginia Alvarez joined us six years ago as a rising star in the philanthropy community, and while we are sad to bid farewell to David Hammond, I am delighted to be able to advance Virginia to this key leadership role,” said Ann Hume Wilson, President/GM. “She is respected and admired by her coworkers, the KMFA board of directors, and most importantly the wonderful patrons of KMFA with whom she has built significant and growing relationships.”

Pittsburgh native David Hammond will return to his hometown to serve as Director of Development for Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre.