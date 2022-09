After being knocked out of the top spot on the Media Monitors list last week by Indeed, Progressive is back at number one. The insurance giant knocked the jobs site down to third place.

Progressive aired 54,950 spots; ZipRecruiter ended up in second place with 44,705 spots.

Checking out the rest of the list: Indeed 44,420, Lowe’s 33,207 and Babbel logging 31,257 ads.