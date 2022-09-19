Keisha Salmon Joins AIR

Keisha Salmon has been named the executive director of the Association of Independents in Radio. She succeeds interim Executive Director Amanda Hickman who has led the organization since September 2021.

“We are excited to have Keisha join AIR as our executive director,” said Kim Fox, AIR Board Co-president. “Her vision for potential growth of AIR is right in line with our mission and her robust history of campaign work will help AIR contribute to shaping an audio industry that is more equitable.”

“During Keisha’s interviews, I was especially impressed with her focus on mentorship and supporting those around her,” said Emily Kwong, Co-president. “She brings a strong history of developing effective programming, and we want AIR members to feel that support right now.”

“It is an honor to have the opportunity to lead and advocate for the rights of AIR members and bring my experience and passion for representing public media to embrace, educate and uplift historically overlooked and extremely talented content creators and creative voices,” said Salmon. “Together, in our next era of growth and in line with AIR’s vision to amplify new voices and new narratives for public radio and podcasting, we will build on the successes that have been achieved in recent years, as well as strategize and innovate for the future as we navigate the changes taking place in the audio industry.”