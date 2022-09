The Bob & Tom Show got out of the studio and took a trip to Louisville, KY. The syndicated morning show visited affiliate WQMF-FM to help the station kick-off two weekends of rock festivals.

iHeart’s 95.7 QMF hosted Bob & Tom to mark the two festivals, “Bourbon & Beyond” and “Louder Than Life”. Donnie Baker & The Pork Pistols also took the stage with the show cast.

The Bob & Tom Show is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.