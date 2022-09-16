New iHeart Detroit Metro President

Colleen Grant has been named Metro President for iHeartMedia Detroit. She most recently served as Senior Vice President of Sales in Detroit.

“Colleen has been instrumental to the success in Detroit,” said Tom McConnell, Division President. “She has created a culture of high performance, accountability and respect and is the perfect choice to lead the Detroit market.”

“This is a childhood dream come true for me,” said Grant. “Having a father who was the General Manager of television stations, I’d always wanted to oversee stations as he did. I saw the care for people it required, the creativity necessary to generate growth, and his commitment to the community. These are the things I plan to bring to this opportunity, and I couldn’t be more excited to do it.”

iHeartMedia Detroit includes six stations with music and news formats.