IBA Partners With Radio Ink Next Week in Miami

(By Michael Kay) The Independent Broadcasters Association is pleased to join forces with Radio Ink with our “In-Focus” Conference by presenting the inaugural “IBA Day” on Wednesday, September 21st, at the Intercontinental at Doral in Miami. This one-day IBA member-only event is before the Radio Masters Sales Summit on September 22-23.

Our IBA Day event will focus on ideas that help generate revenue with both digital and traditional radio sessions. Panels will include former Audacy sales leader Michael Doyle, Leann Didier, Hippie Radio Nashville, Jeff Ulrich and Chris Kligora of Marketron, and the Vipology team, Chris Peaslee, Brian Parsons, and Michael Kay.

Attendees will learn best sales practices and how to leverage the latest digital and traditional local sales trends. The evening dinner keynote speaker is Jason Bailey, CEO of ARC Software, concluding with a performance by new, up-and-coming artists Juna N Joey.

IBA President Ron Stone said, “We’re grateful to our members attending this event and

Radio Ink for allowing us to partner with them. It is exciting to be in one place with the industry leaders in digital, sales, and more … all there to help IBA members advance their business and increase their revenue across all platforms.”

As a bonus, Gregg Skall and Ashley Brydone-Jack of Telecommunications Law Professionals will conduct a special breakfast ‘Broadcasters and the FCC’ presentation.

If you’re an IBA Member, have not registered, and wish to attend this action-packed sales-focused day, contact Michael Kay at (678) 616-1645 for more information.

Check out Radio Ink’s agenda for the Radio Masters Sales Summit HERE.

Register for the Radio Ink event HERE.