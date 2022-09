The “Tino Cochino Radio Morning Show”, joins the KSSX-FM morning line-up September 12. The show on JAM’N 95.7 is cohosted by Serina Perez, DJ Nicasio and executive producer Matt.

“Tino Cochino exemplifies high-energy, personality-driven radio,” said Joe Haze, PD. “We’re excited to introduce Tino and his team to San Diego’s morning listeners.”

“The graduation from an evening and nighttime show to mornings is one of those moments I’ll forever remember and appreciate,” said Cochino.