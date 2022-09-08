Morning Show Movie Makers

The Anna & Raven Show have completed shooting their Christmas movie, “Santa’s Second Wife”. The hosts will be playing themselves in the film which is the story of what would happen if Santa had to start dating once again.

Anna Zap came up with the story for a holiday movie after talking about the idea on air. From there, she connected with a production company, led by Candice Cain, and the movie is currently in post-production.

“When we came up with an idea for a holiday movie, it was more of a dream. But now, in conjunction with Gemelli Films, not only are we making the newest Christmas classic, but we’re also starring in it and bringing our listeners along for the ride,” said Zap.

The movie is currently shopping distribution deals and plans to be available for viewing come November.

You can watch the “Santa’s Second Wife” trailer Here.