Lava For Good Partners With iHeart

Lava for Good Podcasts has teamed up with iHeartMedia to distribute shows across the iHeartPodcast Network. The partnership focuses on a commitment to shine a light on stories of social injustice.

Under the agreement, Lava for Good Podcasts’ long-running hit series ‘Wrongful Conviction and Righteous Convictions’ with Jason Flom and its upcoming slate of new true crime and social justice-focused podcasts will be distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network.

“We’re thrilled to partner with iHeartMedia to further our mission of creating real and lasting change through telling human stories,” said Flom. “I am particularly excited to build on our 7-year history with the upcoming new shows in the coming months — shows that will focus on jaw-dropping wrongful conviction cases as well as peeling back the layers of the everyday injustice that has permeated our criminal legal system for far too long.”

“The work Lava for Good has done to tell the stories of those wrongfully convicted or denied justice is so important,” said Will Pearson, iHeart COO. “We are honored and humbled to be partnering with such a talented team to bring these stories to a wider audience in hopes that as the episodes from this incredible slate of podcasts are heard, it will become that much clearer that there is still real work to be done.”