Pittsburgh Curiosities Explored

What folks have always wondered about Pittsburgh is the focus of ‘Good Question!’. The WESA produced podcast is back for season two hosted by Katie Blackley.

WESA, Pittsburgh’s NPR news station, has produced the ‘Good Question!’ series for over five years to answer listener curiosities about Pittsburgh. This spring, WESA News launched the podcast to share those stories in a new way.

“I’m thrilled to revisit some of our stories, and sprinkle in some new ones about this quirky and wonderful city,” Blackley said. “Each episode is less than 20 minutes long — perfect for a commute, walking the dog or preparing dinner.”