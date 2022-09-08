Brit Star Jaime Winstone Podcast

Jaime Winstone, British actor, activist, model, and creative; is out with of her first podcast. ‘Jaime Winstone’s Greatest Night Ever’, features interviews with greats from the worlds of fashion, art and music about the greatest nights of their lives.

“Greatest Night Ever is the perfect opportunity to get out my little black book, and strut down nostalgia avenue with some seriously major personalities,” said Winstone. “It’s pure magic talking to some of my friends and idols about their most precious memories – so hold tight listeners, we’re in for an exciting ride!”

Episodes will be recorded from ‘Jaime’s Boudoir’ – a studio space specially created to make both the guest and the listener feel like they’re at a party amongst friends.