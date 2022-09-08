Gordon Smith Presses Congress

Former NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith is urging Congress to pass the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act. In the op-ed for The Hill, Smith says passage is needed to create “a level playing field in how local news content is accessed and monetized on Big Tech’s platforms.”

In the op-ed smith warns that “Billion-dollar tech companies are threatening the future of local journalism that is the very bedrock of our democracy. Without congressional action, your trusted local news may someday be nothing more than misinformation and clickbait.”

Smith writes “Thanks to advertising revenue, broadcasters provide a uniquely free over-the-air service to the public. However, the rapid, often anticompetitive expansion of the dominant Big Tech platforms has upended the advertising marketplace, posing a grave threat to the industry.”

You can read the full op-ed article Here.