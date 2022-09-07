Salem Lowers Q3 Revenue Guidance

Salem Media Group says several factors have led to a lowering of its 3rd quarter revenue guidance and the company now expects revenue to be between flat and up only 2% over Q3 of 2021. The original guidance was up 6-8%.

Last month , during its Q2 earning call, Salem executives projected total revenue to increase between 6% and 8% from third quarter 2021.

Salem says the cause of the downward guidance is the postponement of the forthcoming book, 2000 Mules by Dinesh D’Souza, until the fourth quarter, lower than expected revenue on SalemNOW and the impact on advertising revenue due to the weakening economic environment.