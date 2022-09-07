Podcast Focused On Autism

Lauren Ober is hosting a podcast about her autism diagnosis journey. ‘The loudest Girl in The World’ is a first person account of Ober’s Two-year long journey in understanding her life on the autism spectrum.

With help from public radio host Anna Sale, musician Adrianne Lenker, bestselling author Katherine May, and other friends, Ober dives into this wild new thing she’s learned about herself. From the challenges she faced while seeking an evaluation and figuring out how to tell her friends and family to the way neurodiversity is gendered and treated in the workplace.

“I wasn’t really seeing any autistic representation that felt relatable anywhere,” said Ober. “And maybe that’s because most media portraying autistic people isn’t made by autistic people.”

The first season of ‘The Loudest Girl in The World’ will premiere on September 13.