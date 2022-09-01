Nature Takes Center Stage

‘Terrestrials’ is a podcast for kids with stories about the strangeness of nature right here on Earth. The production is created by co-host Lulu Miller of Radiolab from WNYC Studios.

The program immerses listeners in lush sound-rich stories about creatures here on Earth — from the shape-shifting, shark-eating capabilities of octopuses to the surprising “softer side” of bald eagles, and other fascinating animal and nature stories.

The a six-part podcast series for kids 8 and up launches September 22.