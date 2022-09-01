Breakfast Club Coming To Madison

‘The Breakfast Club’, is debuting on WJQM in Madison, Wisconsin. 93.1 Jamz will also air the weekend edition of the morning show on Saturdays.

“There is nothing like this show, not here, not anywhere,” said Randy Hawke, Mid-West Family Vice President of Brands and Content. “We are extremely proud to become part of their amazing story by starting a new chapter in Madison, WI. Shows like this should be on in every city in America and Madison radio is better now because ‘The Breakfast Club’ is on here.”

‘The Breakfast Club’ debuts September 14.