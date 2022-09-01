Book Extends To Podcast

‘Unbreakable with Jay Glazer: A Mental Health Podcast’ will be an extension of his book ‘Unbreakable’. The program will have the NFL insider talking about his personal mental health journey.

“For years, I’ve lived ‘the gray’ – my everyday battle with depression, anxiety and ADHD,” said Glazer. “We all talk about mental health, but who describes it? My goal with this podcast is to have that conversation together and give mental health ‘words.’ Come take a journey with me as we try to lift ourselves up together, walk the walk, through the gray, and go hunt the blue together.”

The program that debuts September 7, will also include interviews with sports and entertainment figures.