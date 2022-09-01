Comedy Is King

Edison Podcast Metrics shows comedy continues to hold the top spot for listeners. The just-released data from Edison Podcast Metrics Q2 2022 finds that comedy ranks #1 among U.S. weekly podcast listeners.

The top five genres saw no change in rank from Q1. Genres ranked 6-10 saw some movement.

Podcasts are classified according to the self-identified genre submitted by the podcast to Apple Podcast API. Eighteen genres are identified as having at least one percent reach among those in the U.S. age 18+ for Q2 2022,