With upcoming midterm elections looming, Salem Media Group has put together live voter events in five battleground states. Salem’s slate of conservative talkers will be part of ‘Battleground Talkers Tour’ events in Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Arizona.

“I do not think we have ever seen the kind of energy and excitement that we have witnessed now building up to the November 2022 election. Getting our hosts in front of our listeners and viewers and encouraging them to vote wisely is something each of our hosts is passionate about doing,” said Phil Boyce, SVP Spoken Word. “There has never been a more important mid-term election than this one, and Salem is thrilled to be front and center, leading the charge.”

Salem national hosts Dennis Prager, Charlie Kirk, Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Mike Gallagher, Eric Metaxas, Brandon Tatum, and Hugh Hewitt will participate in the tour stops in October in the areas where the election will likely be decided. Hosts will broadcast their radio and TV shows from many of the cities.

Salem News/Talk radio stations will be hosting these events in Tampa, October 16th; Orlando, October 17th; Atlanta, October 18th; Philadelphia, October 19th; Pittsburgh, October 20th; Columbus, October 21st; Cleveland, October 22nd; and Phoenix, October 23rd. The affiliate radio stations websites have tour and ticket information.