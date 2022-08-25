He’s Now Covering Hawaii And Alaska

By
Radio Ink
-
0

iHeartMedia has announced that Andy Lohman has been named Area President for Honolulu, Hawaii. Lohman will continue to serve as the Area President for the Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska markets. iHeartMedia Honolulu has 8 stations.

Lohman will continue to report to Dan Lankford,  Division President for iHeartMedia Markets Group, who said, ““Andy has done a great job leading his Alaskan markets and I’m excited to see how our  Alaska and Hawaii markets will work together because of their shared unique  characteristics. I’m sure Andy and Honolulu Market President Scott  Hogle will work closely together to elevate both areas.”

“I’m looking forward to working with Market President Scott Hogle and his fantastic  iHeart Hawaii team,” said Lohman. “Hawaii has its own unique culture, and iHeart  Hawaii is an integral part of the island lifestyle. The Alaska/Hawaii Area comprises not  only the two states separate from the lower 48, but also two of the most beautiful places  to live in America. We will be strong partners.”

 

