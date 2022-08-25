He’s Now Covering Hawaii And Alaska

iHeartMedia has announced that Andy Lohman has been named Area President for Honolulu, Hawaii. Lohman will continue to serve as the Area President for the Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska markets. iHeartMedia Honolulu has 8 stations.

Lohman will continue to report to Dan Lankford, Division President for iHeartMedia Markets Group, who said, ““Andy has done a great job leading his Alaskan markets and I’m excited to see how our Alaska and Hawaii markets will work together because of their shared unique characteristics. I’m sure Andy and Honolulu Market President Scott Hogle will work closely together to elevate both areas.”

“I’m looking forward to working with Market President Scott Hogle and his fantastic iHeart Hawaii team,” said Lohman. “Hawaii has its own unique culture, and iHeart Hawaii is an integral part of the island lifestyle. The Alaska/Hawaii Area comprises not only the two states separate from the lower 48, but also two of the most beautiful places to live in America. We will be strong partners.”