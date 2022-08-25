Jason Meder Named VP/MM CMG Tampa

Jason Meder, Vice President & Market Manager of Cox Media Group Radio in Orlando, has been named the Vice President & Market Manager of CMG Radio in Tampa. This marks the return of Meder to CMG in Tampa where he joined the company 20 years ago.

“Our CMG Radio team in Orlando worked hard and worked together to achieve some amazing accomplishments. And we built a team that will continue to have great success in the future,” said Meder. “I’m very excited to have the opportunity to return to CMG Tampa, work with another very talented team, and continue the legacy of success for these powerful CMG community brands.”

“Jason’s leadership, creativity and strategic approach have led to outstanding results for our employees, listeners, and advertisers in Orlando. He’s leaving the market in much better condition than when he arrived,” said Rob Babin, EVP, CMG Radio. “Orlando remains a crucial market for CMG, and I will immediately begin the search for a new VP/Market Manager to continue our team’s success there. I know that Jason will make a positive impact in this new role in Tampa, building on the consistent success that our team in Tampa produces every year.”

Meder will oversee all of CMG’s radio stations in the market, including 97X, 107.3 The Eagle, HOT 101.5, Magic 94.9, 102.5 The Bone, and 105.5 WDUV.