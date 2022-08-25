NAB Show NY Radio Session Revealed

NAB Show New York has unveiled one of two radio-focused tracks taking place in October in New York City. The ‘Radio Reimagined: Charting Radio’s Future’ conference is geared towards station-level radio managers, programmers and operators from all market sizes.

The October 20 program will focus on the latest trends and strategies in radio, podcast creation and audience engagement. Leading voices in the radio industry will share insights on digital revenue opportunities, artificial intelligence applications, programming strategies and more.

The full ‘Radio Reimagined: Charting Radio’s Future’ schedule can be found Here.

NAB Show New York will be held October 17-20, 2022 at the Javits Center. The two radio-focused tracks, Radio Insights (October 19) and Radio Reimagined (October 20), are part of the Ultimate Radio Experience.

The winners of the NAB Marconi Radio Awards will also be announced during a special dinner event on October 19.

Information and Registration for the NAB Show New York can be found Here.