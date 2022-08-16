Clear Channel CEO Takes Challenge

The Borrell Local Marketing Trends Podcast continues to line up CEO’s for the “10 Year Challenge” series. Gordon Borrell and Corey Elliott sit down this week with Scott Wells, Clear Channel CEO.

Wells looks at 2032 with an eye on the future of technology as well as the out of home industry, especially as it continues to transform into digital delivery. Among the questions the hosts ask, “Because Outdoor can now deliver real-time messages, is the industry getting into the news business?”

You can listen to the podcast Here .