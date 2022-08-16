New Radio Milwaukee Production Mgr

Radio Milwaukee, HYFIN (WYMS-88.9 HD2) has hired Kim Shine as Production Manager. Most recently she worked as a news reporter for WDJT-TV Milwaukee, producing news packages and doing live reports.

“We are excited to welcome Kim to the team and cannot wait to see her elevate our audio content and production,” said Tarik Moody, PD. “Her extensive experience in journalism and reporting across the Midwest make her a valuable asset as a storyteller and advocate for Black Milwaukee.”

“I’m thrilled to join the Radio Milwaukee team and bring my experience in documenting personal and important stories to HYFIN,” said Shine. “The mission and vision behind HYFIN deeply resonate with me, and I am excited to be settling in Milwaukee once again to do something incredibly meaningful for our community.”

Shine will oversee, produce and edit HYFIN audio content, including interviews with local and national artists, and business organizations; and HYFIN imaging.