WFPK Louisville Changes

Louisville Public Media is adding new programming on 91.9 WFPK, including two new local shows. The new local shows and host changes take effect August 20.

The new programs “In the Pocket” with Destiny Carter and “502unes” with Sam Sneed have been added to the lineup. In addition to the new show lineup, Kimmet Cantwell is joining WFPK to host a mix heavy on classic WFPK favorites, plus, the best in new music. Six programs and jazz programming on Sunday mornings have been dropped from the lineup.

“These changes will enable us to deliver more independent and local music, provide a more consistent experience for listeners and bring new voices to the WFPK team,” said Stacy Owen, PD. “We plan to connect you to our hosts and the artists you love in more meaningful ways, and strengthen this amazing community of music lovers.”