SMG Promotes Latzer

Salem Media Group has promoted Jon Latzer to Vice President and General Manager of Salem Surround. Latzer has spent the last three years at Salem as a Digital Sales Director.

“Jon has been an active, hands-on leader in broadcast for years, but his last six years at Salem and Alpha Media prepared him well for the fast-paced digital world,” said Jamie Cohen, SVP Broadcast Digital. “In Jon, we have a strong, experienced General Manager, who will help us take Salem Surround to the next level. Jon was ready for the next adventure in his career, and we are extremely fortunate to have him on the team.”

“Salem Surround has seen incredible revenue and operational growth since its inception. I’m honored to be able to help Salem find unique and creative ways to continue that growth,” said Latzer. “Digital media today is so foundational in our lives and I couldn’t be happier in working with the team here at Salem dedicated to improving the experiences for advertisers and our sales teams.”