Hearst Hires Former Radio One Executive

Maria Thrasher has joined Hearst Media Production Group as a Business Partnerships and Development Executive. She was Senior Integrated Marketing Director for Radio One.

“Maria brings tremendous experience, energy and enthusiasm to our business partnerships and development team; we’re thrilled to add her complementary talents as our expanded team delivers innovative, branded entertainment solutions to our clients,” said Bryan Curb, Hearst EVP/GM, Education/Information.

Along with her Radio One experience, Thrasher ran her own Charlotte, North Carolina-based marketing and advertising consultancy.