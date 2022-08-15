WBAP Adds Casey Bartholomew

Casey Bartholomew has joined Cumulus Dallas/Fort Worth News Talk 820 WBAP. Bartholomew joins Cumulus DFW from Cumulus Columbia, MO, where he has served as Program Director for News/Talk KFRU-AM/FM.

“Casey is the ultimate pro and understands the top stories of the day that affect our listeners. We are excited to have him on the News Talk 820 WBAP team,” said Bruce Collins, PD. “WBAP is a legendary station and I’m thrilled to be a part of it. Looking forward to the challenge – This is going to be fun,” said Bartholomew.

Bartholomew will host 9am – 11am Monday-Friday.