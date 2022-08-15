QCODE Premiers New Content

QCODE content studio and podcast network has expanded its development slate to include unscripted podcasts. As part of the announcement, a comedic true crime podcast and a relationship advice podcast are premiering, and plans are in the works for an upcoming educational entertainment series.

“At QCODE, we’re always looking to empower new voices to tell original stories in new formats,” said Steve Wilson, Chief Strategy Officer. “We’re thrilled to announce our expansion into unscripted, always-on talk podcasts and can’t wait for listeners to hear these shows.”

“Crime Scene Queens” dives into the science of true crime obsession. It is hosted by two real-life forensic experts who will explain what really goes down at a crime scene. “Jillian on Love” teaches listeners how to have healthier and more fulfilling romantic relationships. It is hosted by a certified relationship coach, teacher and writer. “Tooth and Claw” features ​true stories of the most extreme wild animal attacks ever documented, told and explained by a wildlife biologist and animal behavior expert.