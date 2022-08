Indeed has jumped back into first place on the Media Monitors list. 60,092 was enough to pull the jobs clearinghouse out of second to the top of the list.

Indeed and Progressive continue their flip-flop in the top two spaces. Last week’s number one Progressive logged 59,918 spots, slipping to number two.

Looking at the remaining three spots; Upside 52,957, DuckDuck Go 40,049, and ZipRecruiter 35,444.