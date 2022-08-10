Ski Syndication & Contract Extension

WHUR 96.3 Afternoon Drive Personality and WALR Atlanta Morning Personality Frank Ski has extended his agreement for another two years in DC. The final touches are also being put on the move to national syndication through Oceanic Tradewinds starting October 3, 2022.

“It’s a true gift to know when to be funny, informative, and then when to get serious for the issues that matter most to our community,” said Sean Plater, GM WHUR and WHUT. “Frank Ski along with Nina Brown have done an outstanding job of connecting with listeners across the DMV on all levels, so we are ecstatic to have them on WHUR for years to come.”

“I have never experienced ratings like this in a tough market like DC,” said Al Payne, PD WHUR. “I remain amazed at the impact he has had in this market. When you mention Frank Ski and Nina Brown out in the community, you’ll see a passionate look on people’s faces showcasing how the show has become an integral part of their daily lives. It’s obvious this show has the goods to successfully resonate across the country into syndication.”

“It is important for me to be on a radio station directly related to the #1 HBCU in the country as we continue our commitment of service and entertainment to the DMV,” said Ski.

“We are putting together the final pieces of Frank’s move into national syndication and the historic stories of both WHUR and WALR are proof positive on his likely impact,” said Gary Bernstein, President Oceanic Tradewinds.