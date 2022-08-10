Kordell Stewart Joins Bleav

Pro Bowl Quarterback and Pittsburgh Steelers legend Kordell Stewart is the latest addition to the Bleav sports and entertainment production company lineup. Stewart will host “On The Edge with SLASH” talking about all things National Football League, college football, and professional golf.

“Kordell was electric on the football field, and we are thrilled for him to be electric in front of a microphone. Kordell will bring top notch insights to Bleav. We are ecstatic to work with him,” said Bron Heussenstamm, Bleav CEO.

Stewart nicknamed “Slash,” was a second round pick out of Colorado in 1995. Stewart played for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1995-2002, leading the Steelers to the AFC Championship game as the top seed in 2001. Stewart also played for the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens.

“My Podcast will be an On The Edge experience however tough but fair,” said Stewart. “To be able to ‘Slash’ in and out of topics takes a team that ‘Bleav’s in me’.”