Kevin Hart’s Monsters

Kevin Hart is joining with Neil Strauss for a new podcast. “Monsters and How to Tame Them: Taking Charge of the Voices in Your Head” this fall.

Following his popular titles, “I Can’t Make This Up” and “The Decision”, Kevin is back sharing the practical wisdom that he’s gained about some ‘monsters’ in his life. The ‘Control Monster’, the ‘Comparison Monster’ and the ‘Approval Monster’.

“Monsters and How to Tame Them: Taking Charge of the Voices in Your Head” premieres September 15 exclusively on Audible.