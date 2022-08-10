Kudlow Returns To Central NY Radio

WHCU Radio in Ithaca, NY will once again be broadcasting the popular “The Larry Kudlow Show” on Saturdays. His daily feature, “The Kudlow Riff” will also return.

“Larry’s weekend show was one of the most popular on our airwaves,” said Chet Osadchey, Cayuga Radio Group President. “It’s great to have it back here on the Ithaca airwaves.”

Kudlow’s syndicated radio show began in 2010 and halted when Kudlow was appointed by Donald Trump as Director of the National Economic Council in 2018. He restarted the radio show in 2022. It returns to WHCU August 27.