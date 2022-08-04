A Deep Dive Into Documentaries

“The Dangerous Art Of The Documentary” podcast series looks at how thrilling and eerie documentaries are made. Podcast company Double Elvis has three episodes ready to premier August 11.

Inspired to create together based on their admiration for each other’s work in storytelling, Double Elvis Co-founder Jake Brennan and filmmaker Tiller Russell have created a series that explores how some of the world’s most successful and award-winning documentaries were made.

Russell will host in-depth conversations with masters of film to gain an understanding of their art, creativity, and the high-risk process required to capture true, riveting stories.