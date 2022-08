The Radio Television Digital News Association will announce the winners of the 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Awards next week. The announcement will be Live at 2 p.m. ET Thursday, August 11.

The winners will be revealed via video at RTNDA.org, with the full list posted after the reveal show. National winners will be honored at the 2022 Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala on Oct. 10, 2022, in New York City.