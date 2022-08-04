WNYC Accountability Editor

Stephen Brown will be joining the WNYC Newsroom as Accountability Editor. Brown has been at the New York Daily News for nearly a decade, most recently serving as the metro editor, managing local news coverage.

According to Deputy Editor Stephanie Clary, “Stephen will soon be joining the newsroom overseeing our coverage on education, transportation, infrastructure and other city services. Stephen’s experience working with these critical beats will further strengthen our coverage of the city and how it can better work for the people who live here.”

Brown has a master’s from NYU in Journalism and Latin American Studies.