Agua Media Adds Two More

“This Really Happened” and “Cathy Fernandez Spiritual Health” have been added to Agua Media. The podcast network was founded by media personality Rick Sanchez and created for Latino+ audiences.

“This Really Happened” is a podcast about remarkable accounts by real people recounting transcendental events. The host, Mario Gongora, is a professional VO talent based out of Florida and Texas.

“Cathy Fernandez Spiritual Health” is a podcast for people looking for direction, focus, and meaning in life. Cathy Fernandez is a holistic healer and spiritual teacher. She shares the skills necessary for coping and winning that come from the soul.