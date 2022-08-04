It’s Buffalo Mornings For Daniels

Cumulus Media has hired Laura Daniels to host mornings on Buffalo’s Classic Hits 104.1/WHTT-FM. A native Western New Yorker, Daniels was morning host for WMSX-FM in Buffalo from 2012-2017. Prior to that, she was on Albany radio stations for 15 years, with on-air and Morning Host positions on stations including WZMR, WDVT, WFLY, and WYJB.

Jim Riley, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Buffalo, said “We’re lucky to have found a talent like Laura to move into mornings on WHTT. She’s fun, she’s entertaining, and she’s Buffalo through and through. I think Classic Hits listeners will love her on the ride to work!”

Daniels said, “I’m so excited to return to my passion in an industry I spent more than half my life in! Radio personalities are the original “content creators” and radio is the last remaining free medium. Buffalo is my home, and I can’t wait to share real life, real stories and my own brand of fun ridiculousness with Western New York again.”