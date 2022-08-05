Helping Charleston School Kids

Cumulus Charleston radio stations and local non-profit iServeWithJoy are collecting donations of school supplies for area children in need. Z93 JAMZ/WWWZ-FM and Magic 107.3/WMGL-FM “5th Annual 843 Day” is a daylong event helping kids heading back to school.

As part of the event the stations will give away backpacks on-air every hour. The backpacks include a new Chromebook and a $25 gift card. Also, those donating supplies will have a chance to pick up a gas card, a pair of Beats earbuds and other free items.

The school supplies collection is at Park Circle Creamery; that is giving away a limited number of ice cream treats during the event.