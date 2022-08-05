Media Monitors Accreditation Extended

The Media Rating Council (MRC) has continued its accreditation for Media Monitors radio and TV spot data service. Media Monitors provides near real-time intelligence on radio, television, cable, print and display internet.

“The standards MRC holds are core to our company’s values and expectations. Quality data delivered accurately and timely are the cornerstones at Media Monitors,” said Philippe Generali, President/CEO Media Monitors. “Being awarded MRC accreditation is an incredible accomplishment and shows our commitment as the leader in local media monitoring.”

“We congratulate Media Monitors for continuing to meet the rigorous requirements needed to achieve MRC accreditation,” said George Ivie, MRC Executive Director/CEO. “The accredited spot data fills an important role in the radio and television advertising marketplaces, and data users can be confident it meets MRC’s standards.”