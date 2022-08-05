New Music Rights Company Launch

Litmus Music is a partnership between two music industry veterans and an investment capital company. Hank Forsyth and Dan McCarroll are teaming up with Carlyle Global Credit to acquire and manage music rights, including both music publishing and recorded music, across genres, geographies and vintages.

Hank Forsyth has held various executive roles at Warner Chappell Music, EMI Music, and Blue Note Records over the last 20 years. Dan McCarroll has been president of Warner Brothers Records and Capitol Records and has held executive roles at Amazon Music and EMI Music Publishing.

“Music is as important in society as it has ever been, and its impact and value are being felt more and more. It is an honor to partner with Dan and form what we have talked about for years – a music business and team built on integrity and trust,” said Forsyth.

“Music has been the driving force of my life and I have the greatest respect for the writers and artists who make it and the fans who cherish it. It is thrilling to be starting Litmus with the partnership of Hank and Carlyle,” said McCarroll.

“Our partnership with Hank and Dan, two highly regarded executives in the music industry, underscores the value we see in music rights, driven by strong tailwinds and the uncorrelated nature of the asset class. Streaming and other new mediums have enabled more ways than ever to consume content, and we believe Litmus has the right mix of skills, experience and connectivity to develop a successful and differentiated business, and to care for works that people have spent their lifetimes creating,” said Matt Settle, Managing Director with Carlyle Global Credit.

Carlyle Global Credit initially is committing $500 Million to the partnership.