Latino Podcast Listener Report 2022

Edison Research is ready to unveil the results of the third annual Latino Podcast Listener Report. The webinar on the report that tracks emerging habits and preferences among Latino listeners is set for August 16.

Among the findings in the report, Shakira is the Latino music artist that most Latino podcast listeners say they would be interested in hearing host her own podcast. The study will be presented by Gabriel Soto, Senior Director of Research at Edison Research, and Elsie Escobar, She Podcasts Co-founder and Community Manager at Libsyn.

You can register for the webinar Here.